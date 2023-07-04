Canada-wide warrant issued for accused killer of 19-year-old Ottawa resident

Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood.

Zachary Tiglik, 19, was shot to death on Caldwell Avenue last Thursday. It was the second of two back-to-back homicides in the neighbourhood, and the eighth homicide in the city of Ottawa this year.

Ottawa police say Tyler Leonard-MacLeod, 21, is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

He's described as white, with a medium build, and the word "family" tattooed on his left forearm.

Police say he is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Ottawa police homicide unit at 614-235-1222 ex. 5493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.