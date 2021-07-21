Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Collingwood area

A federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breaching his statutory release could be in the Collingwood area, police say.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (R.O.P.E.) says Patrick Chiasson is currently serving a two-year, four-month sentence for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and impaired driving.

The 31-year-old Caucasian man has black hair, a beard and brown eyes. He is five feet 11 inches tall and 181 pounds, with several tattoos covering his right arm and left hand.

The R.O.P.E. Squad says Chaisson is known to frequent the Kingston, Oshawa, Orangeville, Coburg and Collingwood areas.

Anyone who has been in contact with the offender or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 1-866-870-7673 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.