Canada-wide warrant issued for man known to frequent Toronto
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario police for a man known to frequent the Toronto area.
The Ontario Provincial Police’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad said in a news release Monday that the man is wanted for breaching his statutory release.
Ilyas Riyaleh, 25, is currently serving a two-year-and-two-month sentence for possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, police said.
He is described by police as weighing 170 lbs, standing six-feet-two-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
Riyaleh is known to frequent the Toronto area according to police. An image of Riyaleh has been released by police in hopes of locating him.
Anyone with information relating to Riyaleh whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900.
-
Sudbury schools prepare for virtual open housesAs students across the north continue to learn virtually, they will also have the opportunity to attend open houses online.
-
Police investigating armed robbery in KitchenerAn investigation is ongoing after an armed robbery at a Kitchener business on Saturday.
-
Police investigating after two vehicles stolen from Kitchener businessPolice are investigating an overnight break-in at a Kitchener business that resulted in two stolen vehicles.
-
Manitoba men’s curling championships postponedThe Manitoba men’s curling championships has been postponed due to provincial health restrictions.
-
Police standoff in Winnipeg’s north endWinnipeg police surrounded a home in a stand-off in Winnipeg’s North End Monday.
-
Atmospheric river ranking system still not implemented in B.C.Months after atmospheric rivers triggered a catastrophic series of landslides and floods, there seems to have been little progress in implementing a ranking system for the weather events despite a timeline set out by the public safety minister.
-
Burst pipe ruins donated computers at Forest Lawn charityA burst pipe has ruined dozens of computers that were donated to kids who otherwise couldn't afford them.
-
New interactive map gives outdoor enthusiasts updated trail conditionsManitoba Parks has a new way for people to find the best trails to get out on and explore this winter.
-
City hall looks to tighten rules for election signs before 2022 campaign seasonCouncillors want to ensure new restrictions on the size and placement of election signs won’t also restrict democracy.