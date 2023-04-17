Canada-wide warrant issued for man known to visit Windsor

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a person known to frequent Windsor.

Jasean King, 24, is described as a Black man about 5’9”, 161 lbs, with black hair in dreadlocks and a black beard.

King is wanted for breach of statutory release. He is currently serving three years for drug and trafficking convictions and utter threat to cause death or harm.

King is also known to frequent Oshawa and the Toronto area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.