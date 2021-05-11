Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in 2015 homicide near Caledon

Provincial police in Orillia, Ont. issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Danick Miguel Bourgeois wanted in connection with a 2015 unsolved murder near Caledon.

Police have been trying to solve the death of 65-year-old Frederick "John" Hatch since he disappeared on Dec. 16, 2015. Hatch was reportedly last spotted in the area of West Hunt Club Road and Merivale Road in Nepean.

His body was found early the next morning in a wooded area 450 kilometres away near the Town of Erin.

Investigators have never revealed the details surrounding how Hatch died. Police have noted the 65-year-old man was known to hitchhike but said they don't know how he arrived outside of Erin.

Bourgeois will face second-degree charges when captured. The police urge him to surrender to the nearest detachment.

The OPP is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for Hatch's death.

"If anyone sees Bourgeois, do not approach him directly; call your local police service," warned the OPP in a release Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Bourgeois's whereabouts is asked to call the OPP tipline at 1-833-517-8477 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.