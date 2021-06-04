Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in relation to Waterloo shooting

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted for two counts of attempted murder following a shooting in Waterloo last month.

On May 22, officers were called to a home on Lester Street for reports of shots fired. A 41-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were found with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to hospital, and the woman was treated at the scene.

Richard Wuol, 24, is wanted in connection to the incident.

He's described as a Black man, around 6'0" tall and 180 pounds.

Police said Wuol may be armed, and people are asked not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.