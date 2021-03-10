A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Windsor man wanted in connection to an attempted murder investigation who police believe has fled the area.

The Windsor Police Major Crime Unit continues to seek information regarding the whereabouts of 20-year-old Robert Labrecque who they say should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police have been searching for Labrecque in relation to an attempted murder investigation after a shots fired incident in the 3000 block of Downing Street on Feb. 27.

Police say investigation determined the victim was driving a vehicle in the area when two suspects fired shots toward the victim and fled the area. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Investigators say Labrecque is known to have ties in Montreal. Police have received information he was seen in the London area within days of the shots fired incident.

CANADA WIDE ARREST WARRANT: Robert Labrecque

NEWS RELEASE: https://t.co/StBivtYXIW

Call 911 if seen - considered ARMED & DANGEROUS

Call us or @CStoppers with any info

Vehicles of Interest:

2006 Chrysler 300, 4 dr, silver, CRRK 714 (ON)

2010 Jeep Patriot, 4 dr, red, CCTW 688 (ON) pic.twitter.com/rMZcRg1N14

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for two vehicles associated to the suspect. The first is a 2006 Chrysler 300, four door, silver, licence plate - Ontario - CRRK 714. The second vehicle is a Jeep Patriot, four door, red, licence plate - Ontario - CCTW 688.

Windsor police have already arrested one suspect without incident on Feb. 28.

Police are warning the public not to approach Labrecque if seen and to call 911 immediately.

Labreque is known to also have several tattoos which are described as:

Left hand: 2000 across fingers and a compass on top of hand

Left forearm: navy crest, skull, "Labrecque", skull

Left side of neck: Dragon with flames

He is described as a white man, 20 years old, approximately 5'5", approximately 130 lbs., slender build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.