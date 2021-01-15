The Ontario Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for help in finding a federal convict wanted for breaching his release.

Police said in a news release Friday morning, 28-year-old Jonathon Morningstar is currently serving a four year-six month sentence for several crimes including drug trafficking, assault causing bodily harm and having stolen property over $5,000.

In Canada, the law requires the release of federal offenders who have served two-thirds of a fixed-length sentence under supervision.

Morningstar is described as:

5'11" (180cm)

228 lbs (105kgs)

Brown hair and eyes

Several tattoos including on both arms the words Honour, Loyalty, Respect and a Dream Catcher. On his left forearm, he has the phrase "Push Harder Then (sic) Them" and tattooed on his right upper arm are three clowns.

He is known to frequent the Algoma and Sault Ste. Marie area as well as the cities of Oshawa and Peterborough.

Const. Steve Sermet told CTV News Morningstar was last seen in Oshawa.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.