Canada-wide warrant issued for Sask. man charged with abducting his daughter

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Saskatchewan man charged with the abduction of his seven-year-old daughter.

In a news release, RCMP said 52-year-old Michael Gordon Jackson has been charged with one count of abduction in contravention of custody or parenting order.

RCMP is also seeking assistance locating his daughter, Sarah Jackson, who is believed to be with him.

“Investigators believe individuals may be aiding or assisting Michael Gordon Jackson in evading police. It is important to remember this activity may result in criminal code charges,” RCMP said in the release.

Michael Gordon Jackson is described as weighing approximately 250 pounds with blue eyes and dark brown hair. He typically wears glasses.

Michael does not have a known vehicle and is last known to reside in the Carvievale, Saskatchewan area.

He also has connections to Dilke, Oxbow, Alameda and Regina as well as Lamont, Alberta, RCMP said. However it is possible that he is in other communities besides the ones listed.

Police described Sarah as being Filipino/Caucasian, four foot two inches tall, weighing 76 pounds, with long, waist-length brown hair that is all one length with no bangs. She has brown/hazel eyes and was last seen wearing teal-coloured eyeglasses she wears most of the time.

After an enforceable court order was issued on Jan. 5, RCMP said investigators have followed up on multiple tips about Michael and Sarah, but the sightings were deemed to be not of the pair. The investigation is ongoing.

“Locating Michael Gordon Jackson and Sarah is a top priority for Saskatchewan RCMP officers,” said Chief Superintendent Tyler Bates, officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP south district. “Our investigators are diligently following up on all tips and reported sightings. Every piece of information received is thoroughly examined and investigated.”

Bates added the charge against Michael is “significant,” with only 34 similar charges being laid in relation to 21 investigations in Saskatchewan since 1998.

Sarah’s mother, Mariecar Jackson, recently turned to the public for help finding the young girl.

Police said the situation does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert at this time.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Michael and Sarah are asked to contact the Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP (7267) or (306) 780-5563. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.