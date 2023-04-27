Canada-wide warrant issued for sex offender missing from Surrey halfway house: RCMP
CTV News Vancouver Associate Producer
Meagan Gill
Mounties are asking the public to call 911 immediately if they spot a sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Surrey on Wednesday.
Shire Osman, 25, is on parole in relation to a sexual assault causing bodily harm conviction out of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Osman is described as 6'1" tall, and approximately 177 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
-
B.C. nurses ratify new three-year collective agreementNurses in British Columbia have ratified a new three-year collective agreement covering about 51,000 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses in the province.
-
One hurt as SUV and motorcycle collideOne person was sent to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in London, Ont.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Deerfoot TrailPolice say a single vehicle rolled while on the ramp leading from northbound Deerfoot to eastbound Stoney Trail just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Calgary's Sudanese community worries for family, friends as crisis unfoldsCalgary's Sudanese community has been closely watching since fighting broke out and feels helpless, trying to keep in touch with family and friends stuck in the country.
-
Councillor says Yaletown overdose prevention site will be moved, citing ‘safety issues’A life-saving service for people who use drugs continues to be a source of controversy for residents of a Vancouver neighbourhood and one local politician is saying the overdose prevention site should and will be moved.
-
High school students get hands-on experience of Canadian legal systemStudents from across Simcoe Muskoka were in Barrie Thursday putting their knowledge of the legal system to the test with the help of some well-versed experts.
-
New cycling app geared specifically for Waterloo Region, GuelphA new map app geared specifically for cyclists to help people plan the best routes through the region on two wheels is set to hit the app store soon.
-
Shared Health CEO resignsShared Health CEO Adam Topp resigned Thursday Night after two years in the role. (Photo Source: LinkedIn)
-
B.C. public safety rallies: Underwhelming turnout, but government heard the messageRallies planned to draw attention to public safety issues in seven communities across British Columbia drew underwhelming crowds, but captured the attention of policymakers nonetheless.