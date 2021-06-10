Canada-wide warrant issued for southern Alberta man after serving armed robbery sentence

Gleichen RCMP confirms a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a local man recently released from federal prison.

Justin Lee Nathan Cutter of the Siksika Nation is wanted on a charge of being unlawfully at large after violating conditions of his parole.

The 28-year-old, who served a sentence for armed robbery, is described as:

Approximately 191 centimetres (6'3") tall;

Weighing roughly 86 kilograms (190 pounds); and

Having brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who encounters Cutter should not approach him and are encouraged to call Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or their local police detachment immediately.

Cutter was also charged in 2019 with failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing death in connection with a 2017 fatal hit-and-run on the Siksika Nation that claimed the life of Mariam Raweater.

Anonymous tips regarding Cutter's whereabouts may be made to Crime Stoppers.