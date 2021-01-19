Winnipeg police have issued a Canada-wide warrant as they search for a suspect wanted in a homicide investigation from October.

On Oct. 12, 2020, police found a body in the Red River near Churchill Drive and Hay Street.

Police identified the body as 29-year-old Mohamed Ahmed and determined his death was a homicide.

Police have now issued a Canada-wide warrant for 28-year-old Jesse James Daher from Winnipeg. Police said the warrant is for second-degree murder.

He is described as six-foot-three and weighs around 155 pounds, he is believed to have a shaved head or short brown hair.

Police are warning the public that Daher is considered armed and dangerous and they should not approach him.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call police. Any additional information that could help investigators can be given to homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Cst. Dani McKinnon said details are limited on what police can tell the public, but did note Ahmed's body was not in the river for a long time.

She also said Daher and Ahmed knew each other at the time of Ahmed's death.

McKinnon wouldn't say if police believe that Daher has left Manitoba or not.

"I don't have any information that can confirm or deny that. As you can see, a Canada-wide warrant was issued and that's really just to cover all bases. It's very important to understand that a charge such as murder is very serious and we can't limit it only to our province," said McKinnon, who added police do believe that Daher might still be in Winnipeg.

Ahmed's death was the 34th homicide in Winnipeg last year.