Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in death of Tyson Ndongozi

Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tyson Ndongozi Nkuzimana in Ottawa earlier this month.

Ndongozi and another man were both shot at around 11:55 p.m. July 4 on the basketball court at Sainte Anne Catholic Elementary School in Lowertown. Ndongozi, 20, died, becoming the city's 10th homicide victim of 2021. The second victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

On Sunday, Ottawa police identified Haybe Farhan Aden, 26, of Ottawa as a suspect in the shooting.

Aden is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Ndongozi's death and an attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting of the second victim, who has not been identified.

Anyone who knows where Aden is or who has any information is asked to call the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Homicide investigators also continue to search for a second individual, described as a person of interest.

Gentle Giant

Ndongozi has been described by those who knew him as a "gentle giant" with a passion for photography and football. He played for the North Gloucester Giants.

"Right when we met, I thought this kid is special and he's going to do special things," said coach Charly Marseille, speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA on Saturday.

Marseille said Ndongozi introduced himself as "Big Sexy" when they first met and he also earned the nickname "Pancake" during his time with the team.

"He was an amazing kid that did amazing things," Marseille said.

Ndongozi's family moved to Canada from Burundi about five years ago, his father told CTV News Ottawa.

"We came to Canada to find peace," Jooris Ndongozi said.

Friends of the family have started an online fundraiser to help cover funeral costs. It has so far raised more than $35,000.

"Although Tyson was no longer of playing age for the team, he was always present and ready to help. He attended every volunteering and charity opportunity held by the Giants," the organizer of the fundraiser said on GoFundMe. "He had such a beautiful and loving heart. He was supposed to help train the new recruits this year."