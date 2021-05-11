Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in fatal downtown Calgary stabbing

The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as the hunt is underway for a 34-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing last month near a downtown LRT station.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Christopher Mathers on a second-degree murder charge for his alleged role in the death of Russell David Younker.

The 49-year-old victim was fatally stabbed on the evening of April 15 near the Downtown West - Kerby station at the intersection of 11th Street and Seventh Avenue S.W.

Police believe Mathers and Younker knew one another and the stabbing was in response to a previous dispute.

After identifying Mathers as a suspect in the killing, investigators determined he had moved out of his home and may have left Calgary.

Mathers has connections to British Columbia as well as London, Ont. and Halifax, N.S.

The accused is described as:

Approximately 185 centimetres (6'1") tall;

Weighing 100 kilograms (220 pounds); and

Having brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators are also looking to speak with a man who may have witnessed the fatal attack.

Police have released photos of both Mathers and the potential witness. Anyone with information regarding Mathers whereabouts or the identity of the potential witness is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers.