Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in shooting death of young Calgary mother

Calgary police have released a photo of a man wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the April 7 death of Jamie Lynn Scheible in the community of Temple.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 37-year-old Gerald Russell Frommelt.

Scheible, 23, was fatally shot in the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E. The young mother was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre where she died as a result of her injuries.

"After further investigation, we have determined that the victim and accused were recently in a relationship and we believe this to be a domestically-motivated homicide," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit.

"This is a tragic death and we are asking the public to help us locate Frommelt to help bring justice to Jamie’s family."

Frommelt is described as:

188 centimetres (6'2") tall;

Weighing approximately 113 kilograms (250 lbs); and

Having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information regarding Frommelt's whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

A GoFundMe memorial campaign has been launched for Lesley and Dale Scheible.