Canada-wide warrant issued in deadly Ranchlands shooting

Calgary police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man accused in a fatal New Year's Day shooting in the community of Ranchlands.

Officers were arrived in the 6900 block of Ranchero Road N.W. at roughly 3:40 a.m. to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stallone Clare (Musqua), 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't released the identity of the second man shot but said last week he had been released from hospital.

On Friday, police turned to the public for help locating 20-year-old Samiul Islam Turzo, who is wanted for manslaughter and attempted murder.

Investigators believe he has left the country.

Turzo is described as being 265 centimetres tall (5'5") and approximately 74 kilograms (160 pounds).

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.