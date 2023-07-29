Canada-wide warrant leads to two arrests in northern Ont.

Two people from southern Ontario are facing several drug and weapon-related charges following the execution of an arrest warrant by the Kirkland Lake OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) and the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad (ROPE).

On July 25, several OPP divisions worked to locate and arrest a person on a Canada-wide warrant, police said in a news release Friday.

“Police located and seized Canadian currency, prohibited weapon, suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy, cannabis, hydromorphone, morphine and cocaine with an approximate street value of $16,700,” said the OPP.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old from Toronto and a 30-year-old from Cambridge are each facing four drug trafficking charges and a possession of property obtained by crime charge.

The 33-year-old is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and the 30-year-old with possession of a prohibited device.

Both accused remain in police custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.