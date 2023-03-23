Elnaz Hajtamiri assault investigation takes another turn with 2 new suspects wanted

Investigators with York Regional Police issued Canada-wide warrants for two men who they say are involved in the Richmond Hill attack on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri weeks before she was allegedly abducted.

Jaspreet Singh, 24, of Delta, B.C. and Sukhpreet Singh, 23, of Mississauga, are wanted on charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit and indictable offence.

"We believe they are in Canada. We know they have ties to the province of British Columbia, as well as Ontario," stated York Regional Police Det. Sgt. Jason Dinsmore during a press conference Thursday morning.

"We will be looking for them, and coming for them, and arresting them, and holding them accountable for their involvement," Dunsmore added.

READ: Complete details on the Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation

Police have already arrested five men, including Hajtamiri's former boyfriend, in connection with the December 2021 frying pan assault that investigators say happened in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill.

Police believe her ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, is the common thread between the Richmond Hill attack and Hajtamiri's disappearance in Wasaga Beach.

Lilo, 35, is charged with kidnapping in the Wasaga Beach abduction investigation, plus attempted murder and attempted kidnapping for the Richmond Hill assault.

Police say a motive for the alleged assault has yet to be determined.

On Jan. 12, 2022, detectives say Hajtamiri was kidnapped by three men posing as officers from a Wasaga Beach home where she had been hiding with loved ones after the York Region assault.

Last week, provincial police arrested Krystal P. Lawrence of Brampton and charged her with kidnapping while they continue to search for two other men also believed to be "directly linked to the kidnapping."

On March 8, detectives issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Deshawn Davis, 35, of Toronto, adding he should be considered dangerous.

Investigators have not identified the third suspect but say they believe he resides in the Greater Toronto Area.

What happened to Hajtamiri following the alleged abduction remains a mystery.

"We are a lot closer today than we were when Hajtamiri went missing. [We're] closer to finding answers that everyone's looking for," Dinsmore said.

Police urge anyone with information on the case to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7250 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is available for anyone with information about Hajtamiri's whereabouts.

The allegations against all the accused have not been tested in court.