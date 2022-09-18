Canadian advocates of tax on oil and gas sector can now point to EU for inspiration
Proponents of imposing a windfall tax on the Canadian oil and gas industry now have another global power setting precedent for the policy. On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed levying such a tax on the energy sector and redirecting funds to households and businesses struggling with high inflation. It estimates the policy would bring in around $186 million in revenue.
