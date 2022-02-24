Canadian Alliance of British Pensioners urges locals to check eligibility

The Canadian Alliance of British Pensioners is encouraging individuals who moved from, lived or worked in Britain to connect with their organization regarding possible eligibility for a British State Pension.

“One of our main aims is to advise people who've worked in the U.K., irrespective of their nationality, that they are, more than likely, entitled to a British state pension when they reach the appropriate age — similar to the CPP,” Baz Clarke, CABP spokesperson for southeast Alberta, told the News.

“We're (looking for) ex-pats, ex-British military and perhaps even the spouses of ex-British military.”

Eligibility requirements are detailed so staff and volunteers with the CABP offer to help potential recipients by providing information and guidance, before applying to the U.K. Department of Works and Pensions.

“Before we open up our resources, we like people to become a member, which is for $25,” said Calrke. “For that, our subject matter expert in our Toronto office, will go through questionnaires, check your eligibility and help you out with the paperwork.”

Clarke hopes by sharing this information, local residents with ties to Britain may be able to receive a pension, they otherwise wouldn't have known of.

He encourages anyone who may fit criteria to connect with the CABP online or by phone at 416-253-6402.