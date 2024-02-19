Canadian Armed Forces hosting job fair

The Canadian Armed Forces is planning a career fair in Windsor.

The job fair takes place Feb. 24 at the Major F.A. Tilston VC Armoury.

The goal is to give interested participants a chance to learn more about a possible career in the Canadian Armed Forces or with Army Reserves.

The Windsor Regiment, Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment, and 31 Service Battalion are hosting the event.

Visitors will be able to interact with soldiers, vehicles, and the facilities at the armoury such as a Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAPV), Light Utility Vehicle Wheeled (G Wagon), some weapons systems, and other military equipment.

Captain Garrett Sanchez tells AM800 they are looking for members of the community who are interested in part-time work in the Army Reserves.

"Essentially what the commitment is for the army reserve is one night a week and one weekend per month. It's a paid position," says Sanchez.

The only requirement to join the reserves is that you must be at least 16 years of age, at least a Grade 10 education and you must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

Captain Sanchez says the event is open to all individuals who are interested.

"If you've ever been slightly interested in pursuing a career in the Canadian Armed Forces, the reserves offers you a unique opportunity to do that on a part-time basis," he says. "The majority of people, if not everybody in the reserves, either has a full-time career already going on and they do it as part-time, or they are students."

The job fair goes 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 4007 Sandwich St. in Windsor.