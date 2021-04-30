Canadian Armed Forces medical personnel arrive at Sunnybrook to care for COVID-19 patients

Some of the Canadian Armed Forces members helping COVID-19 patients at the field hospital at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre have arrived and started working Friday morning.

So far 34 medical personnel from the Joint Task Froce Central are helping care for non-critical patients who are recovered or nearly recovered from the virus.

Sunnybrook has said the field hospital, now called a mobile health unit, would be used as a last resort when no more beds were available within hospital buildings.

That happened on Monday when the first patient arrived. There are now six patients there and another two are expected by the end of Friday.

The medical personnel work different shifts. The first began at 7:30 a.m.

The members as part of the effort to help relieve the extreme stress on the Ontario’s health-care system.

The unit has 84 beds in all but can ramp up to 100 if need be. The unit is accepting patients from across the GTA. It has been under construction for weeks.

Representatives from Sunnybrook Health Sciences and the Canadian Armed Forces at expected to provide more details at 3 p.m..