Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as "non-operational related circumstances."

A statement from the Defence Department and Canadian Armed Forces on Monday says Capt. Eric Cheung, an operations officer with 38 Canadian Brigade Group Headquarters in Winnipeg, died on Saturday in Baghdad.

The statement says Cheung was working as an executive officer to the Directorate of Strategic Communications for Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve, the military component of a broader coalition of countries and organizations working to defeat the Islamic State group, also referred to as Daesh, in Iraq and Syria.

The Defence Department and Canadian Armed Forces say an investigation is underway into Cheung's death and no other details will be provided until that has finished.

"Our thoughts are with Capt. Cheung's family and friends," their statement reads. "The Canadian Armed Forces are supporting Capt. Cheung's loved ones with assistance during these challenging times. The family has requested that their privacy be respected."