Canadian Armed Forces to help combat Manitoba wildfires
As wildfires continue to burn across Manitoba, members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) are coming to provide assistance.
On Tuesday, federal Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair tweeted that the federal government has approved a request from the Manitoba government for up to 120 CAF members to help combat the province’s wildfires.
Due to a stretch of hot, dry weather, there are 130 active wildfires burning across Manitoba.
On Tuesday, CTV News Winnipeg reported that four First Nations are being evacuated in eastern Manitoba due to the smoke and flames from the wildfires. These First Nations include Pauingassi, Little Grand Rapids, Berens River and Bloodvein.
So far, more than 1,300 people have had to leave their homes, with that number expected to grow.
Manitoba has also implemented fire and travel restrictions across the province due to high to extreme fire danger levels.
- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb.
