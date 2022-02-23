Canadian Army armoured vehicles to be on SWO roads for training exercises

Residents across the region shouldn't be alarmed if they see military vehicles on area roads later this week.

Canadian Army Reserve personnel will be conducting mounted reconnaissance driver training along Highway 401 throughout Southwestern Ontario and on some county roads north of London and towards CFB Borden near Barrie.

The training will begin Thursday and last until Sunday.

Soldiers won't be carrying any weapons of any kind and will stay nearby their vehicles.

"All measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to those in the area," a news release from 31 Canadian Brigade Group stated. "Members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation.