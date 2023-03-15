Canadian Army conducting driver training in Essex County

If you see armed forces in the county this week, don’t worry, it’s just a drill.

Canadian Army reserve personnel from the Windsor regiment is conducting driver training in the southwest portion of Essex County this week.

Training will take place Thursday between the Harrow and Kingsville areas along Highway 3 and Highway 401.

Activities will include practice patrols on planned routes.

All activities will occur throughout the day and night on Thursday, Mar. 16. The training does not involve any weapons.