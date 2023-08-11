Canadian Army conducting training on Ottawa River and Rideau Canal this weekend

You may see Canadian Army Reserve personnel conducting training exercises on the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal in the Ottawa area this weekend.

The Department of National Defence says personnel from 33 Combat Engineer Regiment will be conducting Exercise 'Able Sapper' the next three Saturdays.

The convoy and assault boat training includes convoy drills on planned routes and the deployment of inflatable boats and Army personnel, according to the military. Soldiers will not be carrying any weapons or ammunition.

"This important training is being conducted to maintain and further develop the skills of Canadian Army Reserve soldiers in convoy and small boat operations, and to test discipline, safety, and effectiveness while operating specific equipment platforms," DND said in a statement.

The training exercises will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26.

The Department of National Defence says the public may see inflatable boats on the Ottawa River with uniformed Canadian Army soldiers on board, and vehicles will be on roads at Dow's Lake, Fitzroy Harbour, Shirley's Bay and in Pakenham, Arnprior and Fitzroy Harbour.

The Canadian Army Reserve prepares year-round for emergencies in Canadian communities, including natural disasters. Members of the 33 CER responded to the flooding crisis along the Ottawa River in 2019.