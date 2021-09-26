Canadian Army Reserve training in Puslinch Township

About 40 Canadian Army Reserve soldiers from Guelph’s 11th Field Artillery Regiment have made a quarry in Puslinch Township their temporary training ground.

Lieutenant Luke Berzins said no weapons were actually fired over the weekend, but they will be in the coming weeks to help members shake off the rust after some time off due to the pandemic.

“We have no ammunition but we were preparing for our October exercise when we will be live firing,” Lt. Berzins said. “Because of the pandemic our training took a toll. Various members were on Operation Laser, part of the military response to COVID-19.”

The exercises are part of the military’s plan to keep reservists ready for deployment at any time.

Bombardier Brendan Lewis and Master Bombardier William Staikos are enlisted with the regiment. Both are juggling the responsibility of training as reserves and studying for a university degree.

“It’s two different universes essentially,” said Bombardier Lewis, a student at University of Waterloo.

“[We’re] ready to drop whatever [we’re] doing to help the public whenever necessary,” Master Bombardier Staikos, a student at the University of Guelph, said.

The student reservists say they’ve been trained to handle the unpredictability that comes with the job. Adding, if there’s anything the military does best, it’s adapting and overcoming