Canadian Army Reserve unit participates in local radio operator event


image.png

The Canadian Army Reserve Unit participated in a local radio operator event in London, Ont. on Saturday at 2155 Crumlin Sideroad.

The 2023 Amateur Field Day was hosted by the American Radio Relay League with a focus on emergency communications and field preparedness.

Attendees learned about radio operator history in Canada, saw military vehicles, and spoke to current serving members about their experiences.

