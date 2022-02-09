iHeartRadio

Canadian Army to conduct winter training exercises in Middlesex Centre, Ont. this weekend

Canadian Army conducting winter training exercises (Courtesy: DND/CAF 2022)

Residents in Middlesex Centre shouldn't be concerned this weekend if they see Canadian Army Reserve members in the area.

Personnel will be conducting cold weather training near Lobo starting at 7 a.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Some of the activities will include navigation, construction of snow defences, and winter survival.

Local police have been notified and exercises will occur at pre-approved locations, including private property.

No weapons will be fired but residents can expect to see soldiers in uniform along with military vehicles.

