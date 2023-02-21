Canadian Army training to take place in Windsor
Don’t be alarmed if you see soldiers marching along Windsor roadsides, local Canadian Army Reserves will be conducting training exercises in the coming weeks.
Soldiers of the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment will conduct training in the area of Major F.A. Tilston Armoury where they will be marching in uniform with their personal weapons, which will be unloaded at all times, according to a news release from the National Defence.
Members of the public can expect to see upwards of 30 soldiers at a time, marching along the streets in various formations.
Officials say these formations of soldiers will have high visibility marker vests and a safety vehicle with its four way signals on behind them.
Motorists are asked to slow down when passing the soldiers.
“These important exercises are being conducted in order to prepare Canadian Army Reserve members to operate in various weather conditions, and maintain fitness and stamina while carrying their equipment,” the release said.
Officials say they are doing all they can to ensure minimum inconvenience to those in the area, and are asking the public to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and personnel.
