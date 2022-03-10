Canadian Army training to take place on Windsor-Essex, London area roads

Don’t be alarmed if you see military vehicles on local roads Thursday.

Canadian Army Reserve personnel from 31 Canadian Brigade group will be conducting mounted reconnaissance driver training. Activities will include signal and patrol level movement on planned routes.

All training will take place throughout the day and night Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Residents may see military vehicles on the 401, Highway 3 and throughout Windsor and Essex County.

There will also be military vehicles in the London area including Highway 14, 16, 24 and surrounding areas such as Thorndale, Ilderton, Lucan, Parkhill, Strathroy and Mount Bridges.

“This important training is being conducted in order to maintain and further develop the skills of Canadian Army Reserve soldiers in Armoured Reconnaissance operations, and to practice discipline, safety and effectiveness while operating specific vehicle platforms within local areas,” a news release from the 31 Canadian Brigade Group said.

Soldiers may be seen with unloaded weapons, no ammunition of anytime will be present. Participants will remain inside their vehicles expect for any required maintenance and resupply.

Members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles.

All measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to those in the area, although certain areas may be inaccessible.