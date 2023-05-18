Canadian Association of Professional Employees reaches four-year deal with federal government

Another federal union has finalized a new contract agreement with the federal government.

The Canadian Association of Professional Employees announced it has reached a tentative, four-year agreement with the Treasury Board Secretariat for the Economics and Social Science Services Group.

The four-year deal includes a 13.14 per cent compounded raise over four years, along with a $2,500 pensionable allowance for all members, according to the union.

The tentative agreement comes after the two sides returned to the bargaining table last week.

"These negotiations have been long and challenging," CAPE President Camille Awada said in a statement.

"Some of the key issues for our members were sticking points throughout the process, but the CAPE bargaining team held strong on those priorities until they felt a fair deal was reached with the Employer. We are pleased to see this tentative agreement come together after hard work on both sides of the bargaining table. I want to thank the members, staff and the bargaining team who worked so long on this."

CAPE says the deal includes a "letter of agreement" for telework, new rules for vacation allotment and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be added to the list of designated paid holidays.

Approximately 24,000 members belong to the EC Category within the Canadian Association of Professional Employees.

Earlier this month, the federal government reached tentative agreements with Public Service Alliance of Canada members working under Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency. The four-year agreement included a 12.6 per cent compounded increase over the four years, along with a $2,500 one-time payment.

PSAC has announced ratification votes between May 24 and June 16.