Canadian baby product recalls due to entrapment, suffocation, fire risks

Health Canada issued recalls for three baby products on Friday, due to various potential risks including entrapment, strangulation and suffocation hazards, though no injuries or deaths have been reported in Canada so far.

Consumers were asked to immediately stop using the California Beach Co Pop N’ Go Playpen, the Wonder & Wise Baby Activity Push Walker, and to only use the Bugaboo Stardust Play Yard’s Bassinet Inlay with the proper mattress support.

Health Canada found that the California Beach playpen did not meet regulatory standards, with the top shade posing a fire hazard, while the top rails along the side of the playpen posed an entrapment hazard because a child’s head could pass through it. Users are asked to safely dispose of the product entirely, including the shade cover, and to contact the company for a refund. The affected products come in several colours: cosmic grey (model number PNG-SILVER), midnight black (PNG-BLCK), spring pink (PNG-PINK), and sunset orange (PNG-ORNG).

The agency also found that rubber rings on the rear wheels of the Wonder & Wise push walker could detach from the wheels, posing a potential strangulation hazard for young children. Only units with no batch number label, or those labelled with the batch number 0521SCP01155 on the undercarriage,are impacted in this recall. Users are asked to contact Asweets on how to get free replacement rear wheels.

For the playpen by Bugaboo, consumers are asked to not use the bassinet inlay without the accompanying mattress support board for certain models, because an uneven sleeping surface could pose a risk of injury or death due to suffocation. The Stardust playpen comes in black (model number 951000ZW01), grey, melange (951000GM01), and steel blue (951000ST01). Users can contact Bugaboo for a free kit that ensures the support board can’t be removed.