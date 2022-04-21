Canadian baseball legend Fergie Jenkins in Chatham

Fergie Jenkins is visiting his hometown one month ahead of The Chicago Cubs honouring the Hall of Fame pitcher with a new statue at Wrigley Field.

The Canadian baseball legend shared on social media that he paid a visit to his childhood home in Chatham, Ont., earlier this week.

Quick trip back home ���� to @Canada and my hometown of Chatham before next month’s festivities. Who doesn’t love visiting their childhood home? pic.twitter.com/dcgQ1nk6jc

Jenkins was born in Chatham in 1942.

Jenkins tells CTV News he is working to relocate The Fergie Jenkins Foundation from St. Catherines to Chatham.

The Cubs announced earlier this month that Fergie Jenkins’ statue will be unveiled on May 20 and will be part of “Statue Row” in a new section of the ballpark.

Jenkins is one of two Canadian-born Hall of Famers and was Canada's first major league baseball player inducted in the Hall of Fame, pitching 18 seasons in the majors and gathering more than 3,000 strikeouts.