Canadian Blood Services continues its summer plasma donation drive at Sudbury Market

Volunteers from Canadian Blood Services in Sudbury are at the Sudbury Market at 233 Elgin St today until 2pm.

“Our goal today is to provide information, hopefully book some plasma donation appointments and promote our draw,” said the volunteers.

Those whom make appointments will be entered into a draw for a $50 gas card which will take place July 17.

“Beat the heat, book your seat!” is the current slogan for plasma donations at the Sudbury Plasma Donor Centre at 900 Lasalle Blvd.

Appointments for plasma donations take about an hour, donors are greeted by friendly staff, provided a comfy seat and offered delicious treats.

Officials with Canadian Blood Services said more than 1,500 appointments are needed a month -- including 125 new plasma donors every single month -- to meet the demand in Canada.

On average, men can donate plasma every six days and women every 12.

For more information or to book a donation appointment, click here.