Canadian Blood Services lays out road trip, donor clinics planned around the region
CTV Windsor Assignment Editor
John Lewis
Canadian Blood Services is heading out into the region to host donor clinics for the next four weeks.
The first is scheduled at the Essex Centre Sports Complex at 60 Fairview Avenue in Essex from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m Wednesday, June 8.
The other locations and dates:
Amherstburg Blood Donation Event. Knights of Columbus Hall, 190 Richmond Street, Amherstburg
- Tuesday, June 21: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Windsor Blood Donor Centre, 3909 Grand Marais Road East, Windsor
- Friday, July 1, Canada Day: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Saturday, July 2: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Monday, July 4: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Leamington Blood Donation Event, Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre, 249 Sherk Street, Leamington
- Wednesday, July 6: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Appointments can be booked by visiting blood.ca; downloading the GiveBlood app or by calling 1 888 2 DONATE or 1 888 236 6283.
-
-
NDP declares Eric Redhead winner of Thompson byelectionThe New Democrats declared NDP candidate Eric Redhead the winner of the Thompson byelection Tuesday night.
-
Fire which tore through Mississauga townhouse complex not suspicious: OFMInvestigators have determined that a large fire which tore through a townhouse complex in Mississauga over the weekend was not suspicious.
-
-
Video game workers in Edmonton vote to unionizeLocal video game workers have become the first in Canada to unionize.
-
Sault agencies come together for Social Services WeekSocial services agencies in Sault Ste. Marie are gathering for a number of events to mark Social Services Week.
-
'Heartbreaking': Vancouver outreach van serving street-based sex workers taken off the road for first time everFor street-based sex workers in Vancouver, a van that has been driving around the city at night for the past 17 years is more than just a van – it's a safe harbour and a lifeline. But for the first time ever, it's been taken off the road.
-
Eligibility for second COVD-19 booster shot stalls in the MaritimesAny expansion of eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot has seemingly stalled in the Maritimes, even as demand grows amongst those who don’t fall under the current criteria.
-
Regina man charged for possessing 'potential explosive device'A 30-year-old man from Regina is facing weapons charges, including explosives possession, in connection with an alleged assault of a woman.