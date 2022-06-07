Canadian Blood Services lays out road trip, donor clinics planned around the region

Canadian Blood Services is heading out into the region to host donor clinics for the next four weeks.

The first is scheduled at the Essex Centre Sports Complex at 60 Fairview Avenue in Essex from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m Wednesday, June 8.

The other locations and dates:

Amherstburg Blood Donation Event. Knights of Columbus Hall, 190 Richmond Street, Amherstburg

Tuesday, June 21: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Windsor Blood Donor Centre, 3909 Grand Marais Road East, Windsor

Friday, July 1, Canada Day: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, July 2: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Monday, July 4: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Leamington Blood Donation Event, Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre, 249 Sherk Street, Leamington

Wednesday, July 6: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Appointments can be booked by visiting blood.ca; downloading the GiveBlood app or by calling 1 888 2 DONATE or 1 888 236 6283.