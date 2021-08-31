Canadian Blood Services looking for 200 Winnipeg donors this weekend

The Canadian Blood Services has 200 appointments open in Winnipeg over the Labour Day long weekend.

According to the non-profit, as the province has relaxed its public health restrictions, there’s been an increase in the demand for blood because hospitals are treating more trauma patients and completing surgical procedures that had been postponed.

Canadian Blood Services expects this increased demand will continue into this fall.

Anyone interested and eligible can book an appointment online.

Appointments are available Friday, Saturday, and Monday.

The Steinbach Mennonite Church is also holding a blood donor clinic on Monday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.