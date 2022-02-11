Canadian Blood Services relocates two blood donor clinics due to Ottawa protests
Canadian Blood Services is moving two upcoming blood donation events due to the ongoing protests in downtown Ottawa.
Clinics were scheduled to be held at the Delta Hotel on Lyon Street and at Ottawa City Hall next week to help meet the need for blood donations.
The Feb. 14 clinic originally scheduled for the Delta Hotel will now be held at the Canadian Blood Services head office on Alta Vista Drive. The clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. has 84 open appointments.
The Feb. 18 clinic will be moved from Ottawa City Hall to the Kanata Recreation Centre on Charlie Rogers Place. The clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. has 75 open appointments.
"We also need donors to continue to be patient, and adapt with us, through this period of change. Lives depend on it," Canadian Blood Services said in a statement.
You can book an appointment at blood.ca or by calling 1-888-236-6283.
-
Halifax police brace for disruptions from planned trucker protest SaturdayPolice are appealing for the public's patience as they brace for a 'freedom convoy' scheduled to hit downtown Halifax on Saturday.
-
Second man charged in Prince Albert homicideA second man has been charged in a Prince Albert homicide.
-
A 100-year-old temperature record fell in B.C. on ThursdaySeveral communities in the B.C. Interior saw record-high temperatures on Thursday, in most cases breaking previous records by multiple degrees Celsius.
-
Alberta union takes fight over Kenney's Bill 1 to the Supreme CourtThe Kenney government's Bill 1, better known as the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, violates Albertans' rights to protest on public property, says one of the province's largest labour unions, and that's why it is forging ahead with a legal challenge.
-
-
Video series hopes to ignite girls' passion for scienceA University of Guelph physics professor is hoping to get more girls hooked on science on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
-
Driver killed Friday in collision near Haliburton, Ont.One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday just after noon on Highway 35 in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.
-
911 dispatcher in England helps save Ont. woman who called the wrong Durham policeEmergency dispatchers in Durham, England were able to assist a woman in Durham, Ont. in a moment of crisis after she called the wrong police station.
-
A Table For Two: Exhibit showcases folk-art pieces created by Cape Breton coupleThe Cape Breton University Art Gallery’s current exhibit – A Table For Two, the Folk-Art Love Story of Henry and Gevee Boudreau – showcases folk-art pieces created by a Cape Breton couple.