Canadian Embassy officials are making their case Tuesday in a hearing with the U.S. International Trade Commission that Canadian blueberries are not a threat to U.S. producers Saanich woman shares daily facts about history amid pandemic Charlotte was in the midst of learning about history at university when the start of the pandemic suddenly stopped her studies. Air Canada to suspend operations in Fredericton A spokesperson from Air Canada confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday that the airline will suspend operations out of the Fredericton International Airport, effective Jan. 23. Vancouver police search for suspect, victim after homeless woman's blankets set on fire while she slept Vancouver Police are looking for the public's help to track down a suspect after a homeless woman's blankets were set on fire while she was sleeping.