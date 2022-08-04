Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre celebrates the de Havilland Beaver

This year marks a milestone for what is considered one of Canada’s most iconic aircraft. The de Havilland ‘Beaver’ turns 75 years old this year, and the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is celebrating the occasion with a Beaver Birthday Bash.

Jamie Hilsinger, executive director of the heritage centre, says the Beaver was a very important aircraft for Northern Ontario.

“It was really the aircraft that allowed us to kind of open the north and manage forests and ecology through the north,” said Hilsinger.

“It can land pretty much on any lake because it has a very short takeoff and landing distance. So, it was an incredible aircraft. It was really unique at the time.”

The Bushplane is home to the first production model Beaver, as well as some other historic aircraft. Timothy Murphy, the centre’s education assistant, says some of the aircraft are still in flyable condition. In fact, he says fans of the de Havilland Beaver might just get a chance to see it fly.

“(This year) is the anniversary of the Beaver, the very first Beaver, the prototype, but next year, this very model will be 75 years old, and there’s been talk about trying to get it to fly again, if not for that, for the 100th anniversary of aviation in Canada,” said Murphy.

The Beaver Birthday Bash is set for Aug. 14th at the Bushplane Heritage Centre. Live bands will be covering seven decades of musical hits. There will also be a new Beaver exhibit, complete with a flight simulator. More information on the event can be found on the heritage centre’s website.