After being forced to close its doors on account of the province-wide lockdown and stay-at-home order, the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre and Entomica Insectarium are once again open to the region’s aviation and bug enthusiasts.

At Entomica, you can still see the creepy crawlers up-close but in accordance with public health requirements, you can’t hold them.

"We are taking our insects out of the vivariums for the public to see up close and up front," says Jessica Fischer, a 'Bug Wrangler' at Entomica.



"But unfortunately right now we’re not allowed to let anyone hold the insects."

The staff at Entomica used to bring their bugs to schools. However, this is not possible this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.



So, they’re launching a virtual learning initiative with schools where the bug wranglers make virtual presentations to class rooms.



They also send bug kits to the schools so the students can follow along with the lesson from their desks.

Visitors to the Bushplane Heritage Centre will need to be aware of public health requirements, including contact tracing.

"We’re asking everybody not only to wear a mask, we’re asking for name and phone number," says Edie Suriano, marketing and promotions manager at the Centre.



"But other than that, we are excited to be back open again. We’ve missed everybody big time!"

For the time being, the Bushplane Heritage Centre and Entomica Insectarium are open Wednesday to Sunday, 11:00am to 4:00pm.