Canadian Canoe and Kayak National Championships underway on Lake Banook

Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., has been a busy spot this summer for canoe and kayaking competitions.

It was the paddling venue for the North American Indigenous Games and this week it's the site of the 2023 Canoe and Kayak Canadian Championships.

Wednesday marked Day 3 of the week-long event. The competition was fast and furious on the water, but on the shore, it was a carnival-like atmosphere and the camaraderie was high.

"I always say Canoe Kayak Canada is a family and we don't get together very often, where we have everybody from across Canada together, and so this is a major family reunion in my opinion," said L.A. Schmidt, Canadian Canoe Kayak Sprint commodore.

Before the afternoon races got underway, a ceremony was held to honour the commodore with the passing of the Commodore Cup.

The commodore is seen as the leader and organizer of the national championships, says Schmidt who hails from Ottawa, but now considers Lake Banook somewhat of a second home.

"This venue is a world-class venue and so for the athletes, it's like 'man, I get to race on a venue that the world team or the Canadian team raced on,'" said Schmidt.

"Some of our Canadian athletes that are back from the Worlds, they get to race here with members of their home club."

There are more than 1,000 athletes competing in a variety of canoe and kayak categories at this year's national finals.

With the 2023 Canadian Canoe Kayak Championships, 2023 North American Indigenous Games, and 2022 World Canoe and Kayak Championships all held on Lake Banook, it has been a great chance to showcase the venue and the area.

"We're known for paddling events, so to be able to host the nation, the world and the North American Indigenous athletes," said Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission CEO Tim Risesco. "That's what we're all about and that's what this venue is known right around the world for."

Hosting the worlds last summer meant the addition of some lasting legacy elements around Lake Banook, like the refurbished Silvers Hill Park grandstands and the new judge's tower on the water.

It's also an economic boost which is welcomed by businesses in the area.

"We see people downtown Dartmouth with shirts on from Ontario, or B.C. and from Alberta and all over the country and they come to explore the community," said Risesco.

The Canadian Canoe Kayak Championship continues all weekend and wraps up with the Masters division finals on Sunday. Organizers say the event is free and open to the public.

