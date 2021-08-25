Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin to sit out game against the U.S.

Canadian women's hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin won't play Thursday against the United States at the world championship after blocking a shot with her chest in a previous game.

Hockey Canada's director of national teams Gina Kingsbury said Poulin was feeling better than she did Tuesday when she took a hard shot in the chest during the third period of a 5-0 win over Switzerland, but caution was necessary.

“She's doing really well. She's in good spirits, but as a program, as a team, we feel it's necessary to give her a few days off and reassess her, and making sure she's good to go here moving forward,” Kingsbury said Wednesday.

Canada and defending champion U.S. are tied atop Pool A with 3-0 records.

Poulin has a goal and two assists in three tournament games.

Canada was killing off a Swiss two-man advantage when a hard shot from the point struck her in the upper chest. She skated to the bench bent over in pain.

Poulin missed most of the 2019 world championship in Espoo, Finland, because of a knee injury.

The 30-year-old from Beauceville, Que., is known as a “golden goaler” for the Canadian women.

She scored twice in Canada's 2-0 win over the U.S. to win Olympic gold in 2010.

She also scored a late equalizer and the winning overtime goal in a 3-2 win over the Americans in the 2014 Olympic final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2021