Canadian climber in critical condition after fall on Denali mountain

A Canadian climber was in critical condition after falling nearly 1,000 feet (305 metres) while climbing Denali, in Alaska, park officials said.

A statement from Denali National Park and Preserve identified the climber as 31-year-old Adam Rawski, of Burnaby, British Columbia. According to the statement, climbers Monday evening at the 17,200-feet (5,2439 metre) high camp on Denali saw an un-roped climber take a tumbling fall of nearly 1,000 feet (305 metres) from Denali Pass, which is at 18,200 feet (5,547 metres) .

Guides from the high camp responded, and a park helicopter, which had been out doing glacier monitoring surveys, was able to mobilize for an evacuation, arriving on site within a half-hour of receiving the initial report, the statement said.

The statement described Rawski as "alive but unresponsive due to multiple traumatic injuries." The climber was taken to an Anchorage hospital in critical condition, the statement says.

Denali is North America's tallest mountain at 20,310 feet (6,190 metres).