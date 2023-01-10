Canadian company helps farmers access unsellable food from grocery stores for their livestock

A Canadian company is working to reduce food waste by connecting grocery stores with hobby farmers who can use past-its-prime produce to feed their livestock.

When Loop Resource launched in Dawson Creek, B.C., more than five years ago, just three farmers were involved. Now, the company's operations include 3,000 farmers.

Loop works with grocery stores across Canada to divert "unsaleable" food to hungry animals on farms – and to registered charities where possible.

"Loop is very focused on supporting small upstart agriculture," said spokesperson Jamie White.

"If you would like to save $400 to $1,000 in feed bills a month, we're probably a good size for you."

There is no cost to farmers for the feed, all they have to do is pick it up from a participating store.

Grocery stores pay Loop a fraction of what their normal garbage removal bills would be and can take comfort in knowing the expiring produce is going to a environmentally friendly use.

"We will buy the insurance that your brand needs, we will take care of the logistics and scheduling and paperwork," said White. "It's been a very good relationship with the stores and a very good relationship with the farms."

Scott Judson has a hobby farm east of Calgary and has been using Loop for more than three years.

"We have horses, sheep, goats, pigs, llamas, cows, little cows, ducks, chickens, rabbits, sugar gliders… we got all kinds of stuff," he said.

While there is labour involved in driving to the city to pick up the expired food and bringing it home, Judson says it's worth it.

"It might be a little bit of dairy, it might be some lettuce, some produce type stuff to some breads to some meats, cheeses," he said. "So we separate it depending on the animal and who can eat it."

Judson says the animals have learned to recognize when he returns home with their food in tow.

"The animals just love it. They all come around and they're screaming and yelling for you," he said.

"It gives them that little bit of extra and it helps with the cost overall. I've been able to expand a little bit, add a few more animals, so it's been quite substantial in helping my farm move forward."

Darcy Gudmundson is the store manager at the Real Canadian Superstore in Shawnessy and has been taking part in the Loop program for a few years. He says he's seen a huge reduction in what the store throws out.

"We would throw (expired food items) into our wet compactors and it would go to the landfill and fill up our landfills, so now that these programs are in place, it's great.

"it's nice to know that we're doing something other than throwing it away."

Gudmundson says in a perfect world, all the food the store has would be sold and consumed by people, but that isn't reality.

"The staff are very excited about it, that it's not going to a landfill, and they don't feel like they're wasting food," he said. "It gives them a sense of pride, that we're doing things in the community and supporting everyone."

White is getting inquiries every day from more Canadian stores and others in Europe who want to participate.

"It has been the purest win, win I have ever been a part of," Gudmundson said.

"Nobody loses in this equation," he said. "(It's) better for the farms, better for the stores, better for the environment. Everyone's connected to each other and (is) enjoying that relationship."