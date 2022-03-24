Canadian COVID testing regulation brings halt to international concert tour bound for Vancouver

Fans of Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu have been told Saturday’s sold-out concert at Pacific Coliseum has been postponed.

In an email sent Thursday, concert organizers wrote that they have “very sad news.”

“Again, COVID has put a halt to our tour. More than 20 of our group tested positive,” it reads. “We are so sorry for the fans in Tacoma and Vancouver.”

The musical group described as being as successful as “some the biggest global pop and rock music acts” had just been touring in the United States.

André Rieu’s son and show producer Pierre, told CTV News the group discovered the outbreak while getting ready to cross into Canada.

“Due to the border crossing, everybody had to test, and all of a sudden 20 people tested positive,” said Pierre Rieu.

Those testing positive included members of the choir and several musicians.

Rieu and his orchestra are famous for turning classical and waltz music into worldwide concerts. The musician has sold millions of dollars’ worth of CDs and DVDs.

“This guy is the biggest thing since sliced bread,” said Vancouver ticket broker Kingsley Bailey. “He’s like the Liberace of the new millennium.”

A new date for Vancouver’s concert has not yet been decided, but Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra are scheduled to begin touring in Europe next month.

Pierre Rieu hopes they can return to Vancouver in September 2023.

“We would love to have seen it differently,” wrote concert organizers to fans. “Thank you for your love and support as always.”