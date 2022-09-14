Canadian crop yields to rise in 2022 as farmers recover from last year's drought
Statistics Canada says Canadian farmers are on track to produce a better crop this year than they did in 2021.
Early production estimates suggest crop yields will be higher because of better growing conditions in Western Canada.
The region was affected by severe drought in 2021. But since June of 2022, much of the Prairies has received consistent precipitation.
Statistics Canada says it expects higher production levels this year for many crops, including canola, barley, soybeans and corn.
The most dramatic yield increases will likely be wheat. Nationally, wheat production is projected to increase by 55.6 per cent year-over-year to 34.7 million tonnes in 2022.
Statistics Canada says wheat production in Alberta, which was particularly hard-hit by last year's drought, is projected to increase by 80.1 per cent this year to 11.6 million tonnes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.
