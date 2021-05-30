Canadian Damian Warner just misses cracking 9,000-point barrier at Hypo-Meeting event

Damian Warner emphatically shattered his Canadian decathlon record Sunday.

The 31-year-old from London, Ont., scored 8,995 points to win the Hypo-Meeting, becoming the first person to win six titles in the prestigious event. His previous national record was 8,795 points set in this competition in 2018.

Warner was attempting to become just the fourth decathlete in history to top the 9,000-point barrier. The others were Kevin Mayer of France (9,126), American Ashton Eaton (9,045), and Roman Sebrle of the Czech Republic (9,026).

Still, his total was the fourth-highest in history.

"There's a reason why only three guys have ever scored 9,000 points," Warner said. "It's not something that happens every single day or happens every single decathlon no matter how great you are.

"It's something that just happens, and you have to go out there and you have to execute in each one of the events. And when you're in position to get it, you got to take it in. Unfortunately, I had a ripe opportunity and I kind of let it pass me by, but I gave it my all and my legs are feeling it now."