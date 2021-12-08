Canadian diplomats to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics: Trudeau

The Government of Canada will join allies in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing, China, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday.

The decision means Canada will not send political leaders, diplomatic missions or representatives to attend the Games, but athletes will still be able to participate in their respective sports.

"As a country indeed, as many partners around the world, we are extremely concerned by the repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government. That is why we are announcing today that we will not be sending any diplomatic representation to the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Trudeau.

“Our athletes have been training for years. They're looking forward to competing at the highest level against athletes from around the world. And they will continue to have all of our fullest support.”

Trudeau’s remarks come on the heels of announcements that the United States, the U.K., and Australia will be diplomatically boycotting the Olympics over human rights abuses, particularly against the Uyghur ethnic minority.

Trudeau also spoke briefly about the use of arbitrary detention in light of the recent release of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

The ‘two Michaels’ were detained in December 2018 just after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada on behalf of U.S. authorities. Both were in detention for 1,019 days.

“We will continue to stand very clearly as a world leader against the use of coercive diplomacy and tools like arbitrary detention and at the same time we will be there,” Trudeau said.

"We know that our athletes need to have one thing in mind that is representing their countries to the best of their ability and winning that gold medal for Canada. We will be focused on everything necessary to ensure their safety."

In regards to the safety of Canadian athletes in China, Canada Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge says the Canadian government will work with the RCMP to ensure they all have protective services.

David Shoemaker, the CEO and secretary general of the Canadian Olympic Committee, issued a statement following the announcement.

“We understand and respect the government’s decision to not send diplomatic missions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. We also recognize how this announcement draws the important distinction between the participation of athletes and the participation of government officials at the Games," it read.

“The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee remain concerned about the issues in China but understand the Games will create an important platform to draw attention to them. History has shown that athlete boycotts only hurt athletes without creating meaningful change.

"We also know the importance of Team Canada to Canadians, and we are committed to ensuring they can participate safely at the Games. Our athletes have a unique ability to inspire millions of Canadians of all ages, and billions around the world, while the Games foster increasingly important people-to-people connections."

